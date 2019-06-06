Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
6770 North High Street
Worthington, OH
Lynn COOPER Obituary
COOPER, Lynn Denise Age 52, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019 surrounded by dear family and friends. She was a beautiful light devoted to experiencing life to the fullest. Her infectious zest for enjoyment was a constant. Both prior to and during her illness, people were drawn to her because of how inspiring it felt to be in her presence. Lynn grew up in Fairborn Ohio and graduated from Ohio University with a B.A. in Communication. She achieved extraordinary success in her career and was employed as Sr. Vice President of Recruiting at Executive Staffing Solutions. Throughout her life, Lynn traveled extensively both abroad and in the U.S. The ocean provided her with peace, joy and a feeling of being even closer to God. Her favorite thing to do by far was to spend precious moments with those she loved. The love she extended to her family and friends was immeasurable. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jane Cooper, father, Charles Cooper, brother, Tris Cooper and beloved dogs Emmie and Tux. She leaves behind many who will remain grateful for her role in their lives. Lynn was a loving mother, sister, friend, mimi, and co-worker who will be forever missed by all who knew her: sister Kim Owens, nieces and nephews Jason, Tyler, Wesley, Dylan, Ansley, Rylan and Holly (Chad). Step-children Megan (Colin), T.J (Lauren) and grandchildren Caleb, Cohen and Hannah Jane. She also leaves behind dear friends to whom she was family: Lisa and Mike Lynch, Suzy Levinson, Gayle and Roger Shultz and many others who loved her deeply and provided her with unfailing strength and love. Lynn had a tribe of friends that rallied around her and her family is so very grateful for the love and support. Lynn lived fully and with a powerful faith. We are certain she is adding a new sparkle to heaven and that she is safe in the arms of the Lord, surrounded with love and embraced in glorious peace. A celebration of her life will be held 11:00am Saturday June 8, 2019 at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH 6770 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019
