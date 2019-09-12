|
KOOGLE, Lynn E. 77 of Germantown passed away September 10, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Middletown, OH. He was born to the late George and Florence (Kennel) Koogle, served in the U.S. Army, and was a pillar in serving the Germantown community in various capacities including an elected Council Member and a two term elder at the First Church of God. His legacy will be one of devotion, humor, wisdom and service. He was preceded in death by his sons Gary Lee and Michael Craig, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie (Gunckel) Koogle, daughter Kande (Ed Milano), grandchildren Gary (Brandi), Joshua (Sydney), Kaitlin and Abraham and daughter in law Angie Koogle. Visitation with the family will take place Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:30am-11:00am at First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, with memorial services immediately following at 11am. After a processional honoring his service, a luncheon will follow at the church. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019