Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of God
760 Farmersville Pike
Germantown, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of God
760 Farmersville Pike
Germantown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn KOOGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn KOOGLE


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn KOOGLE Obituary
KOOGLE, Lynn E. 77 of Germantown passed away September 10, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Middletown, OH. He was born to the late George and Florence (Kennel) Koogle, served in the U.S. Army, and was a pillar in serving the Germantown community in various capacities including an elected Council Member and a two term elder at the First Church of God. His legacy will be one of devotion, humor, wisdom and service. He was preceded in death by his sons Gary Lee and Michael Craig, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie (Gunckel) Koogle, daughter Kande (Ed Milano), grandchildren Gary (Brandi), Joshua (Sydney), Kaitlin and Abraham and daughter in law Angie Koogle. Visitation with the family will take place Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:30am-11:00am at First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, with memorial services immediately following at 11am. After a processional honoring his service, a luncheon will follow at the church. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now