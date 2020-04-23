|
QUINN, Lynn C. Passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty; her daughter, Kelly; her grandson, Jimmy; her brothers, Ronnie and Cole; and her sister, Connie. Lynn is survived by her caring children, Kim, David (Shawna), Mike (Candace), and Brandy (Matt); her grandchildren, Jamie (Danny), Correy (Jessica), Bailey, Gavin, Kate, Brody, and Scarlett; her great-grandchildren, Dakota and Dalton; her sister, Annie (Joe); and a host of other family and friends. A private interment to be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409 at 1 PM. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020