RAINEY, Lynn A.
Age 64, of Trenton, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Trenton. She was born in Hamilton on December 14, 1955, the daughter of H.B. and Shirley (Jones) Lovely. She was a 1974 graduate of Edgewood High School. Lynn married Darrell Rainey in Hamilton in 1974. She worked in food service for the Edgewood School District for 29 years and at the time of her passing was the Director of Food Service at Edgewood Elementary School. She was a member of First St. John United Church of Christ and a member of Middletown Moose Lodge #501. She loved her family and especially loved watching her grandson play basketball. She is survived by her husband, Darrell; her mother, Shirley Lovely, Hamilton; her children, Nicholas Rainey, Trenton,
Jonathan (Sarah) Rainey, Oxford and Vanise (Stephen) Terry, Camarillo, CA; her brother, Mark Lovely, Hamilton; four grandchildren, Oliva Saad, Asher Castillo, Evan Rainey and Clara Peters; and special friends, Mike and Jackie Taylor and Jodi, Diane, Lezette, Paula, Kristy, Rita and Donna. She was preceded in death by her father H.B., and her brother Roger. Funeral services were private and a private interment will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati
, Inc., P.O. Box 633597,
Cincinnati, Ohio 56263-3597. Online condolences are
available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
.