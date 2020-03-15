Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel
Beavercreek, OH
View Map
Lynn WILLIS Obituary
WILLIS, Lynn C. Age 56 of Xenia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born October 26, 1963, Lynn was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Helen (Gillam) Gerard and by a brother Alan Gerard. She is survived by her sister Kim Steele, husband Woody Willis, in-laws Jim and Deloris Willis, brother-in-laws Andy Willis and Bruce Willis, sister-in-law Bridget Smith (Smitty), niece Emily Steele (Kevin Allen), nephew Todd Willis (Chelsea), great nieces Julia Allen, Emma Guzman and Izzy Guzman, great nephews, Damien Willis and Draven Willis. Lynn was a graduate of Wright State University and was employed for 34 years by the Social Security Administration. She was a long-time volunteer for the Friends of the Humane Society. Lynn was blessed with a great many friends and colleagues. Her positive outlook and genuine friendship made a positive impact on those who knew and loved her. Visitation is Monday March 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lynn's name to the Wright State Willis endowed scholarship at wright.edu/give/willisscholarship or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
