Lynne STAMPER
1939 - 2020
STAMPER, Lynne Lampton Lynne Lampton Stamper, 80, of Franklin, OH, passed away July 15, 2020. She was born September 2, 1939, in Cincinnati, OH, to George and Teresa Lampton. She was the owner of L.L. Stamper, Inc., and will be remembered for her entrepreneurial spirit, pleasant professionalism and impeccable work ethic. Friends and family will remember her for her gracious ability to make those around her feel loved and comforted. Lynne was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Ott, and grandchildren, Leanne Stamper and Ronald Dodier, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Fred) Wootan and brother, Edward (Mary Jo Milillo) Lampton; children, Stephen (Sharon) Stamper, Elizabeth (Doug) Fawcett, Virginia (James) Browning, Kathleen (Ronald) Dodier, Amy T. (Jeff Spurlock) Stamper, and Timothy (Jennifer) Stamper; 14 grandchildren, Kristen Stamper, Daniel Fawcett, Kevin Fawcett, Dustin Fawcett, Jessica Fawcett, Amanda Browning Mountsier, Andrew Browning, Megan Browning Anaprienko, Jeffrey Skaggs, Samantha Dodier Denman, Karina L. Czeiszperger, Gwendolyn Stamper, Zachary Stamper, and Juliette Stamper; 10 great-grandchildren, Masen Karczewski, Brooks Fawcett, Isla Fawcett, Ansley and Jack Mountsier, Camdon and Brody Anaprienko, Cooper and Camdon Skaggs, and Mary Kate Denman. A devoted mother and grandmother, Lynne loved reading, gardening, sewing, baking, and watercolor painting. She believed in challenging herself and learning new things. Lynne was always inquisitive and taught others that anything was possible by working for it and remaining positive. She instilled her large family with a deep appreciation for the arts, humor, and tolerance. She will be remembered for her wit and luminous smile that refused to let anyone near feel unhappy. More than anything, she treasured her family. Due to COVID-19, the family is holding a private visitation for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date to be determined. Condolences can be shared at www.anderson-fh.com


Published in Journal-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
