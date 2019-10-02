Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Hope United Methodist Church
5980 Wilmington Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne STROBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne STROBLE


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynne STROBLE Obituary
STROBLE, Lynne T. Age 69, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 27, 2019. Lynne was a woman of dignity and class. She was a proud alumna of Penn State University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Lynne loved being a pastor's wife, mom and grandma. She worked for several area organizations as an Occupational Therapist, and taught the Lamplighter's Class for twenty-five years at Mt. Zion Church. Lynne cared for and was a special friend and mentor to many people. The highlight of her life was traveling with her family. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Stroble in 1996; brother-in-law, John Stroble in 2018; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Stroble in 2008. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Larry Stroble; children, David (Becca) Stroble, Andrew (Ashleigh) Stroble, and Nathan (Megan) Stroble; grandchildren, Evelyn Stroble and Liam Stroble; brother, Ward (Judy) Thompson and Jean Spik. Visitation will be Friday, October 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10:30 am at Hope United Methodist Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to . Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now