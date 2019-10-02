|
STROBLE, Lynne T. Age 69, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 27, 2019. Lynne was a woman of dignity and class. She was a proud alumna of Penn State University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Lynne loved being a pastor's wife, mom and grandma. She worked for several area organizations as an Occupational Therapist, and taught the Lamplighter's Class for twenty-five years at Mt. Zion Church. Lynne cared for and was a special friend and mentor to many people. The highlight of her life was traveling with her family. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Stroble in 1996; brother-in-law, John Stroble in 2018; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Stroble in 2008. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Larry Stroble; children, David (Becca) Stroble, Andrew (Ashleigh) Stroble, and Nathan (Megan) Stroble; grandchildren, Evelyn Stroble and Liam Stroble; brother, Ward (Judy) Thompson and Jean Spik. Visitation will be Friday, October 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10:30 am at Hope United Methodist Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to . Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019