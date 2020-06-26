Lynne THOMAS
1954 - 2020
THOMAS, Lynne 66, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at The Willows at Bellevue. She was born March 20, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Helen (Kaiser) Smith. Lynne married Daniel J. Thomas on October 10, 1987. He preceded her in death in 2005. Lynne was a 1976 Graduate, of The Ohio State University, where she earned her B.A. in Special Education. She was a member of: the Milan Methodist Church, the Milan Elementary PTO, Sandusky Junior Sailors and the United States Equestrian Federation. Lynne began her career in education then retired from Thomas Steel Inc. in 2009, where she served as Vice President. During her career in the steel industry she was involved in many professional organizations, most notably the Ohio Steel Association. Lynne is survived by her two children: Jacob Thomas of Sandusky and Joseph Thomas of Chicago, IL; mother, Helen Smith of Springfield, OH; and brother, Fred (Kathy) Smith of Orlando, FL. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Smith; husband, Daniel Thomas; and sister, Barbara Smith. A brief memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. The family will then receive guests from 3 p.m. 6 p.m., at the funeral home. It is advised that social distancing guidelines be followed during this time, as well as guest bring their own mask if they do not feel comfortable. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, at the Sandusky Sailing Club, 814 E. Water Street, Sandusky, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Glenn Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Memorials in Lynne's honor may be made to the Lynne Thomas Foundation, c/o First National Bank, 120 North Street, Bellevue, Ohio. This charity is designed to aid in the support of Alzheimer's research, along with providing scholarships to those pursuing careers in Special Education. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
