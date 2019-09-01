|
VERMILLION, Lynne E. Col. (USAF) Retired On Wednesday, August 28, Col. Lynne E. Vermillion, USAF (Ret.), of Gahanna passed away at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH at the age of 66. Lynne was born in Newport, RI on Sept.30, 1952 to Daniel and Mary Beatrice Vermillion. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ray and Mary King, her nieces and nephews, Jennie King and John Schurman, Justin and Paula King, great niece and nephews, Ruby, Miles and Wyatt, and the Pyles family cousins. She is a graduate of Springfield North High School and The Ohio State University. She was a career officer in the United States Air Force starting in 1974. She served proudly in many locations including Okinawa Japan, Canada, Germany, Greece, Mississippi, Colorado, the Pentagon, Hawaii and the Pacific. She retired in 2001 and settled in Gahanna. Lynne loved her dogs Lily and Demi, and was the driving force behind the creation of Gahanna Dog Park. She loved her family, traveling, reading, music, visiting with friends and neighbors, and all things electronics. As a Colonel in the USAF, she was a true pioneer and ground breaker for women in the military. She was known by her family and friends for her fierce intelligence, dogged determination, commanding height and oversized heart. She will be greatly missed. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 1, 2019