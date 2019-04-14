MASSIE, Lynnette "Kaye" 50, of Springfield passed away December 18, 2018 in her home. She was born December 20, 1967 in Dayton, OH the daughter of Gary B. and Margie C. (Dalton) Massie. Kaye earned her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Social Work from Capital University and was taking additional studies in Social Work at Liberty University. She was employed by Clark County Children's Services for many years and most recently for Social Services in Dayton. Kaye was a member of New Life of Springfield Church and was raised in Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. She was a devoted dog owner. She is survived by her brother Randall L. Massie of Springfield; life long friend Gail Sue Burchett; friends Susie Curtis and Sylvia Keller; and her dogs Sabre, Jake and Sasha. Kaye is preceded in death by her parents; a brother Byron "Kent" Massie; grandparents Burt and Edna Sutton Dalton; aunt Ersa Marie Massie Kelly; and her pets Smoky and Pedro. Private visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Private services to honor Kaye's life will held Wednesday April 17, 2019 in New Life Church with Pastor Miguel Ten officiating. Questions regarding attendance are directed to her brother Randall L. Massie. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary