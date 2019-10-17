Home

WOLFF, Lyvonne "G.G." 94, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1925 in Columbus, OH. Lyvonne worked in Customer Service for Mound Golf Course. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Church. Lyvonne is survived by her loving children, Jim (Norma) Wolff, daughter-in-law, Cathy Wolff, Jay (Sue) Wolff, and Jan (Andy)Rebovich; grandchildren, Joni (Travis), Nate (Megan), Chris (Maggie), Bobby (Kelly), Brian, and Kahle (Jeff); great grandchildren, Dylan, Ethan, Hayden, Bridget, Danny, Henry, Caleb, Jacob, and Hannah; sister, JoAn Lang; and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, James L. Wolff and son, Jeffrey L. Wolff. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9-10:30 am at St. Joseph's Hall (behind Our Lady of Good Hope Church located at 6 S 3rd St, Miamisburg, OH 45342). Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Interment immediately after at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
