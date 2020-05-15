|
|
RICE, M. Ann 81, passed away peacefully in her home on May 13th after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Thomas Newell & Helyn Louise (Swallow) Bogardus on October 16, 1938. Ann graduated from Northeastern High School (1956) and Wittenberg University (1961) with a B.S. in Education where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a Pre-K teacher in the Springfield City Schools for 28 years retiring in 1994. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for 58 years teaching Sunday School and serving on several boards and was a member of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, K. Richard Rice, sons Michael D. (Holly) Rice of Indian Hill, Ohio, Daniel M. (Nancy) Rice of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and a daughter Cynthia S. Bui of Columbus, Ohio, four grandchildren-Mack Rice of Pittsburgh, Pa., Andrew Rice, Jillian Rice of Indian Hill, Ohio and Rachael Rice of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, a sister-in-law Daria Bogardus of Hartford AL. and nephews Scott Bogardus of Helena, Al. & Kyle Bogardus of Birmingham, Al. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas Bruce Bogardus. Private services will be held at the First Baptist Church led by Pastor Adam Banks at the convenience of the family. Special thanks to caregiver Patty Dykes and the Miami Valley Hospice. In place of flowers contributions to the Miami Valley Hospice, 1948 N. Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio 45503 or the First Baptist Memorial Fund, 638 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, Ohio, 45506 or the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 15, 2020