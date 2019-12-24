|
DAVIS, M. "Lutie" Age 92 of Hamilton passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 1, 1927 the daughter of Edward W. and Florence (Federle) Cook and was a 1945 graduate of Hamilton High School. Lutie had been an employee of First National bank, for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Peter Church and the Altar Rosary Society. An avid card player, she participated in many area card groups over the years. Survivors include four children, Susan (Greg) Geckler, Marcia (Brian) McIntosh, Larry (Chelley) Davis and Judy Bartlett; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a brother, Glen Cook; a sister, Florence Coggshell; other relatives and devoted friends. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Thursday, December 26, 2019, in St. Peter in Chains Church at the corner of Liberty and Ridgelawn avenues. Private burial will take place at a later date in St. Stephen Cemetery. Zettler Funeral Home serving the family. Memorials may be directed to the American . Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 24, 2019