KAPPELER, M. Dolores Age 88 of Dayton passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Clement B. and Otilla M. (Wolf) Lochtefeld (deceased). Dolores married Robert Kappeler, Jr. (Bob) on July 11, 1953 in Frenchtown, Ohio. Dolores was a proud employee of The Marianist Mission for several years. Her interests included, above everything, her family, then came caring for her pets and all of God's creatures, gardening, and nature. She always saw the good in everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ruth Lochtefeld, her brothers: Eugene, and his wife Celesta Lochtefeld, and Jerry Lochtefeld, brothers-in-law, Ed and Bill Kappeler, and Jim Thompson, and granddaughter-in-law, Teelah Kappeler. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, three daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and husband Dick Schroth of Centerville, Janet and husband Harry Micheals of Beavercreek, Rita and husband Jerry McCormick of Bellbrook; three sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and wife Renee of Batesville, IN, Ken and wife Susan of Fort Collins, CO., Dan and wife Anne of Fishers, IN; grandchildren: Mark (Jalise), Krystal, Kinsey, and Katie Kappeler, Betsy (Jeremy) Medaugh, Rachel (Eric) Nietfeld, Melissa (Zach) Niekamp; Kera, Ben, and Jason Micheals, and Kiersten and Keenan McCormick; great-grandchildren: Ariana and Liara Kappeler, Hayden, Sophia, and Hudson Medaugh, and Vinny Nietfeld; sisters-in-law, Jeanine Lochtefeld, Judy Kappeler, and Helene Thompson; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday, August 21 at Emmanuel Church. The family will receive friends, Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or The Tenth Life (an animal rescue), envelopes available at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of St. Leonard's, and , for their loving care of Dolores.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019