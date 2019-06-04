HARRIS, M. Elaine Passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Stuart Florida. Elaine was born in Columbus, Ohio to Naomi and Robert Watts on October 14, 1940. She attended South High School where she graduated and went on to earn her Masters Degree in Science from Wright State University. She worked as a Nurse, Marketing Director and ended her career owning her own business, Harris Senior Consulting in Centerville, Ohio. Elaine was a devoted and loving mother of 3, Sam, Drew and Laura Harris and their spouses Becky, Amy and partner Kirk. She was a wonderful grandmother of 7 grandchildren and a great grandmother of 1. Elaine was a dear friend and so enjoyed her girlfriends that she considered them her "sisters". Funeral services will be held at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 at 1:00 June 6, 2019. Reception to follow at Dayton Country Club. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kettering Medical Center Foundation, Neuro Rehab and Balance Center, 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429 or to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34998, Attn: Foundation Dept. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary