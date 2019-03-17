HAWKINS, M. Elaine 81, died in her home on March 14, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1938 in Coraopolis, PA to James and Mabel Morgan. She graduated from Coraopolis High School in 1956. She married Gerald Hawkins of Whipple, Ohio in 1958. In 1973, the Hawkins Family moved from Whipple to New Carlisle, OH. She served as a volunteer librarian at McAdams Elementary School for two years. She worked at the Fairborn License Bureau in 1990. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Park Layne. She is survived by her three children, Scott of Fairborn OH, Eldon of Columbus OH, and Kathleen of New Carlisle OH; a sister Dorothy Walzak of Coraopolis PA; extended family Joe and Robin Saylor; and her grandsons Cody W. and Kelley E. Saylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; sisters Irene and Virginia; brother George; father and mother-in-law and her parents. The family would like to thank all her wonderful caregivers at Grandview Hospital, the Hospice team of Jenny and Shonda and her Community Mercy nurses Kathy and Tammy, physical therapists James and Jesse. Visitation will be at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, on Monday March 18, 2019 from 6-8p.m. Her funeral will be at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Park Layne on Tuesday at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Roland Albert officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Miami County. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary