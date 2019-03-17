Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
Park Layne , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Elaine HAWKINS


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
M. Elaine HAWKINS Obituary
HAWKINS, M. Elaine 81, died in her home on March 14, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1938 in Coraopolis, PA to James and Mabel Morgan. She graduated from Coraopolis High School in 1956. She married Gerald Hawkins of Whipple, Ohio in 1958. In 1973, the Hawkins Family moved from Whipple to New Carlisle, OH. She served as a volunteer librarian at McAdams Elementary School for two years. She worked at the Fairborn License Bureau in 1990. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Park Layne. She is survived by her three children, Scott of Fairborn OH, Eldon of Columbus OH, and Kathleen of New Carlisle OH; a sister Dorothy Walzak of Coraopolis PA; extended family Joe and Robin Saylor; and her grandsons Cody W. and Kelley E. Saylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; sisters Irene and Virginia; brother George; father and mother-in-law and her parents. The family would like to thank all her wonderful caregivers at Grandview Hospital, the Hospice team of Jenny and Shonda and her Community Mercy nurses Kathy and Tammy, physical therapists James and Jesse. Visitation will be at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, on Monday March 18, 2019 from 6-8p.m. Her funeral will be at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Park Layne on Tuesday at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Roland Albert officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Miami County. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now