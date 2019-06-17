|
GEORGE, M. Jason 42, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, June 14, 2019 following several months of failing health. He was born in Springfield on March 11, 1977, the son of Mark Steven George and Carole L. (Salser) George. Jason worked as a brick mason for many years. He is survived by his mother with whom he made his home. At Jason's request, no services will be observed. Interment will be in Clifton Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 17, 2019