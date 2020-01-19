|
FERGUSON, M. Joann Age 89 of Kettering passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Harvey Clemons; son, Wayne Paul; brother, Roy Clemons; and sisters, Ruth Clemons, Sarah Kay Wing, and Virginia Graffenburg. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lavon; daughter, Kathy (Mike) Smith; sons, Robert, Mike (Vickie), and Lavon, Jr. (Cindy); 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Arles (Jean) Clemons; and sisters, Opal Douglas, Faye Wornstaff, Diane Eubank, and Dale Jones. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020