Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
M. Joann FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON, M. Joann Age 89 of Kettering passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Harvey Clemons; son, Wayne Paul; brother, Roy Clemons; and sisters, Ruth Clemons, Sarah Kay Wing, and Virginia Graffenburg. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lavon; daughter, Kathy (Mike) Smith; sons, Robert, Mike (Vickie), and Lavon, Jr. (Cindy); 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Arles (Jean) Clemons; and sisters, Opal Douglas, Faye Wornstaff, Diane Eubank, and Dale Jones. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
