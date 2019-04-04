|
KULBACK, M. Myron "Butch" Age 77, a life long resident of Hamilton, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the son of Harry and Sylvia (Lowitz) Kulback. Butch was a graduate of the University of Miami Florida and Miami Unviversity of Oxford. He retired from the Fairfield City Schools where he retired as a school administrator. He was united in marriage to Ileen Baron. Survivors include two daughters, Stacie (Birant) and Amy; two granddaughters, Taylor and Abigail; sister, Nancy Simkow and a dear friend of twenty years, Mary Jean Eisenberg. Preceded in death by his wife, Ileen and two sisters, Rosella Katzen and Marilyn Milbauer. In lieu of flowers, please made donations to or the Shriners Burn Institute. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Colligan Funeral Home. Burial in Beth Israel Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019