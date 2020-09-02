1/
Mabel Kruszynski
1937 - 2020
KRUSZYNSKI, Mabel E. Chapman Mabel E. Chapman Kruszynski, 83, of Eaton, passed away early Monday morning on August 31, 2020. Born June 19, 1937, in Gurrant, KY, she was one of eight children born to the late Andrew and Lula (Turner) Thorpe. She was a member of the Eaton First Church of the Nazarene and retired after 19 years with Baxter in Eaton. Mabel enjoyed sewing, quilting and travel, and wasn't afraid to tackle whatever home improvement projects needed done. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husbands, Marion W. Chapman in October of 1978; and Robert L. Kruszynski in January of 2010; son, Terry Chapman on January 18, 2019; and six brothers and sisters. Mabel is survived by daughter-in-law Sandy Chapman of Eaton; grandson, Joshua A. Chapman and wife, Alexis of Mt. Vernon, OH; and brother, Charlie Thorpe of Dayton. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Eaton First Church of the Nazarene 201 E. Lexington Rd. Eaton, OH 45320. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jim High presiding. Following the service, a procession will lead to Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, where a brief closing ceremony will take place prior to burial. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church's Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eaton First Church of the Nazarene
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eaton First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
