|
|
NEWTON (Estes), Mabel Age 88 of Miamisburg passed away Monday evening Nov. 8, 2019. Mabel was born n Estill Co., KY to the late Robert Green and Mary E (Sparks) Estes. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Irvine, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, son; Daniel Lee Newton, daughter; Brenda Green, 2 sisters; Candis Moore and Tina Smelko, brother; Ray Estes; 2 grandsons; James (Jimbo) Bledso and Travis McFarland, great-granddaughter Mouse Twitty. survived by 4 children; Sue McFarland, Donald L. Newton, Darrell G. Newton, Bonita S. Shaner all of Miamisburg, 5 sisters; Aggie Wells, Glendeen Mitchell, Margaret Morris, Yumonda McIntosh and Margie Putteet, 2 brothers; Zeak Estes and Delco Estes and numerous grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday November 23, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 SO. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019