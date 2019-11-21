Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel NEWTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel NEWTON Obituary
NEWTON (Estes), Mabel Age 88 of Miamisburg passed away Monday evening Nov. 8, 2019. Mabel was born n Estill Co., KY to the late Robert Green and Mary E (Sparks) Estes. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Irvine, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, son; Daniel Lee Newton, daughter; Brenda Green, 2 sisters; Candis Moore and Tina Smelko, brother; Ray Estes; 2 grandsons; James (Jimbo) Bledso and Travis McFarland, great-granddaughter Mouse Twitty. survived by 4 children; Sue McFarland, Donald L. Newton, Darrell G. Newton, Bonita S. Shaner all of Miamisburg, 5 sisters; Aggie Wells, Glendeen Mitchell, Margaret Morris, Yumonda McIntosh and Margie Putteet, 2 brothers; Zeak Estes and Delco Estes and numerous grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday November 23, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 SO. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -