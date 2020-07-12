1/1
Mabel PALMER
PALMER, Mabel Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Mabel was born July 28, 1934, in Lone, KY, to Sam and Linnie (Barret) Bowman. A tireless homemaker, she worked hard to make her home a warm, loving environment. Mabel was very active in her children's lives, often dedicating her time to volunteering as a home room mother and in the school's clinic. A talented seamstress, she sewed various things for her family, such as curtains and clothing. Mabel was an excellent cook, an avid gardener, and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. She also had a prized collection of dolls. Mabel is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Linnie; husband, Cassel Palmer; and sisters, Dorothy (Ray) Kilburn, and Mildred (Fred) Johnson. She is survived by her children, Danny (Beverly) Palmer, Randy (Jenny) Palmer, and Donna (Jim) Bardon; grandchildren, Brooke (Lee) Jones, Lindsey (Ryan) Temple, Adrienne Palmer, Madeline Palmer, and Mary Elizabeth Bardon; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Olivia Temple; and sister, Grace (Guy) Titus. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14 at 12:00 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, OH, 45458. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
