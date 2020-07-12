Mabel PALMER

PALMER, Mabel Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Mabel was born July 28, 1934, in Lone, KY, to Sam and Linnie (Barret) Bowman. A tireless homemaker, she worked hard to make her home a warm, loving environment. Mabel was very active in her children's lives, often dedicating her time to volunteering as a home room mother and in the school's clinic. A talented seamstress, she sewed various things for her family, such as curtains and clothing. Mabel was an excellent cook, an avid gardener, and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. She also had a prized collection of dolls. Mabel is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Linnie; husband, Cassel Palmer; and sisters, Dorothy (Ray) Kilburn, and Mildred (Fred) Johnson. She is survived by her children, Danny (Beverly) Palmer, Randy (Jenny) Palmer, and Donna (Jim) Bardon; grandchildren, Brooke (Lee) Jones, Lindsey (Ryan) Temple, Adrienne Palmer, Madeline Palmer, and Mary Elizabeth Bardon; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Olivia Temple; and sister, Grace (Guy) Titus. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14 at 12:00 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, OH, 45458. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com