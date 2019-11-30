|
|
POVLIS, Mabel 90, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home. Mabel retired from DESC after 28 years of service. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister. Mabel is survived by Andrew, her loving husband of 62 years and niece Carol Jean (Walter) Bunn, of Miamisburg. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Family will greet friends 11:00 am until time of service on Monday, December 2nd at the funeral home. Entombment will be Miami Valley Memory Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to or . Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019