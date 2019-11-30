Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-1441
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel POVLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel POVLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel POVLIS Obituary
POVLIS, Mabel 90, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home. Mabel retired from DESC after 28 years of service. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister. Mabel is survived by Andrew, her loving husband of 62 years and niece Carol Jean (Walter) Bunn, of Miamisburg. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Family will greet friends 11:00 am until time of service on Monday, December 2nd at the funeral home. Entombment will be Miami Valley Memory Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to or . Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -