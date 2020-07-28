1/
MABEL TANKERSLEY
1932 - 2020
TANKERSLEY, Mabel Mabel Tankersley, age 87 of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Spring Hills Singing Woods Assisted Living. She was born December 7, 1932, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Owen Coulter and Florence Huffman. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant son, Michael; children, Tom, Bob, Debbie; son-in-law, David Yukon; former husband, Bernard Tankersley; and special friend, Ronnie Chavez. Mabel is survived by her daughters, Vicki Yukon, Kathy (Dick) Moore, Patti Warner, Yvonne (Brian) Scott; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Colwell; as well as a host of other relatives and many friends. Mabel retired from Good Samaritan Hospital after 20+ years of service as a cashier in the cafeteria. She never met a stranger and considered everyone family. Mabel will be fondly remembered for her love of gambling, lottery tickets and BINGO. She had a smile that would light up the room and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
JUL
29
Burial
Valley View Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
