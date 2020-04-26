Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Resources
More Obituaries for MABEL WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MABEL WILSON


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MABEL WILSON Obituary
WILSON (Spencer), Mabel Born in Frenchburg, KY November 11, 1927, entered into her eternal home on April 23, 2020. Mabel moved with her family to Miamisburg, OH after her graduation from High School. At age 21 she became a surrogate mother to her six younger siblings until her marriage to Vernon Wilson in 1953. Mabel met Vernon at a church youth meeting in Germantown and once married, continued to be active in her church throughout her life. She served as Sunday school teacher, youth leader, church secretary and a member of service committees. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Inez Pearl Branham and Menifee Spencer, three brothers, Larry, Jim, Henry and two sisters Lillian (Sis) and Katherine (Katie). She is survived by her three children LuAnn and husband (Alan) Nitchman of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Douglas and wife (Roberta) Wilson of Franklin, Ohio, Deborah and husband (Stan) Vavra of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, six sisters and several nieces and nephews. A family reception will be held Tuesday April 28th at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home with a private graveside at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.gebhartschnmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MABEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -