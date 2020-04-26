|
WILSON (Spencer), Mabel Born in Frenchburg, KY November 11, 1927, entered into her eternal home on April 23, 2020. Mabel moved with her family to Miamisburg, OH after her graduation from High School. At age 21 she became a surrogate mother to her six younger siblings until her marriage to Vernon Wilson in 1953. Mabel met Vernon at a church youth meeting in Germantown and once married, continued to be active in her church throughout her life. She served as Sunday school teacher, youth leader, church secretary and a member of service committees. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Inez Pearl Branham and Menifee Spencer, three brothers, Larry, Jim, Henry and two sisters Lillian (Sis) and Katherine (Katie). She is survived by her three children LuAnn and husband (Alan) Nitchman of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Douglas and wife (Roberta) Wilson of Franklin, Ohio, Deborah and husband (Stan) Vavra of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, six sisters and several nieces and nephews. A family reception will be held Tuesday April 28th at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home with a private graveside at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.gebhartschnmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020