Mable BRAUNSCHWEIGER

BRAUNSCHWEIGER, Mable Age 87, of Miami Township, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Friday, June 12, 2020. Mable was a loving wife for 56 years to Eugene (Gene), who she met at NCR after moving to Dayton from Southern KY, as so many did. She was a talented seamstress, working at Anthony's, Payne Fabrics and on her own. Mable was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 9927, American Legion Post 548 and St. Jacob's Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Eugene (Gene); parents, Lawton and Lettie Wooton; brothers, Arbert, Edward, Gary and Homer; sisters, Celia, Gracie, Gwenda, Louetta, and Marie. Mable is survived by her son, Steven (Darlene) and grandson, Carl (Kayla); sister, Mary (Danny) Trimble; brothers, Alvis (Jeannie) Wooton and Robert (Pam) Wooton. Family will receive guests from 10:00 am, until 11:30 am on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, 1634 Lytle-Five Points Rd., Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 am, with Pastor Mike Hout officiating. Mable will be laid to rest privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mable's memory to St. Jacob Church, 213 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg 45342, Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton 45420, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.