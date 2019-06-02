Home

Mable CHANCELLOR

Mable CHANCELLOR Obituary
CHANCELLOR, Mable F. Age 83, of Dayton, born in Greenville, SC, departed this life May 28, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 45 years, Willie D. Chancellor; sister, Lucy Bigsby; a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
