CHANCELLOR, Mable F. Age 83, of Dayton, born in Greenville, SC, departed this life May 28, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 45 years, Willie D. Chancellor; sister, Lucy Bigsby; a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019