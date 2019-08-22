|
TAYLOR, Mable Of Dayton departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband John H. Taylor; children Mary Lewis, Johnetta Person, Debra Robinson, Karen Taylor, Ann Black (Mark) and Anthony Taylor. Services will be held at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation 10 A.M. until time of service at 11 A.M. Interment West Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions to . HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019