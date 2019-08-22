Home

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist church
3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave.
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist church
3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave.
TAYLOR, Mable Of Dayton departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband John H. Taylor; children Mary Lewis, Johnetta Person, Debra Robinson, Karen Taylor, Ann Black (Mark) and Anthony Taylor. Services will be held at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation 10 A.M. until time of service at 11 A.M. Interment West Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions to . HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
