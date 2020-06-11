Macel HAYDEN
HAYDEN, Macel Ann Age 96, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Horse Branch, Kentucky, on December 25, 1923, the daughter of Ethel & Alma (Ferguson) Maiden. She is survived by her children, Mary (Larry) Baker, Paul Hayden, Debra Hayden and Marty (Jackie) O'Neal; grandchildren, Sherri, Andrea, Brad, Lisa, Kyle, Zach, Tim, Virginia and Stacy; 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 74 years, John Hayden; son, Joseph Hayden; brother, Gerald Maiden and sisters, Wreathel Profitt, Charleen Beatty and Freda Ford-Powell. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10:00 11:00 am, at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11:00 am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bobbie Predmore officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Macel's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
