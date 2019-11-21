|
|
FIELDS, Mack J. Age 91, formerly of Franklin passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 accompanied by his loving daughter, Debbie Pack-Jones and son in law Timothy Jones. He retired from AK Steel and later moved to Englewood, Florida to be with his daughter. He was also an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mack was born on October 12, 1928, to the late Silas and Ora Fields, in Whitesburg, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy C. (Pack) Fields to whom he was wed for more than 53 years and his son, Larry Fields. Others that paved his road included 10 siblings. He was also preceded in death by his great grandsons; Gauge and James Fields. He is survived by his sisters and their husbands; Lila (Perry) Apking, Stella (David) Asher, and his in laws; Albert, Charles, Karen, Jeanette, and Pearl. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Jesse (Jacque) Fields, Jacob Fields, Leah Spahr, Bryan Jones, and great grandchildren. Mack's family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, with the Funeral Service immediately following at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, Middletown. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery with military honors. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019