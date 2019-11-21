Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mack FIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mack FIELDS


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mack FIELDS Obituary
FIELDS, Mack J. Age 91, formerly of Franklin passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 accompanied by his loving daughter, Debbie Pack-Jones and son in law Timothy Jones. He retired from AK Steel and later moved to Englewood, Florida to be with his daughter. He was also an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mack was born on October 12, 1928, to the late Silas and Ora Fields, in Whitesburg, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy C. (Pack) Fields to whom he was wed for more than 53 years and his son, Larry Fields. Others that paved his road included 10 siblings. He was also preceded in death by his great grandsons; Gauge and James Fields. He is survived by his sisters and their husbands; Lila (Perry) Apking, Stella (David) Asher, and his in laws; Albert, Charles, Karen, Jeanette, and Pearl. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Jesse (Jacque) Fields, Jacob Fields, Leah Spahr, Bryan Jones, and great grandchildren. Mack's family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, with the Funeral Service immediately following at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, Middletown. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery with military honors. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -