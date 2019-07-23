HURLEY, Mack Age 92, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Garden Manor where he had been a patient for four weeks. He was born December 8, 1926 in Hamilton, and lived in this area all his life. He was employed at Sinclair Service Station in Hamilton, then served as a sergeant for the Butler County Sheriff Department beginning in 1959, and worked there for 21 years. He also owned and operated an 18 wheeler, and was known by the handle, "Geronimo". He played the steel guitar for WLW Chanel 5 T.V. Mack was a member of the Middletown Moose Lodge #501. Preceding him in death were his parents, Celia Marie (Wyatt) and Mack Chester Hurley, Sr.; one granddaughter, Lisa Marie Smith; three brothers, Ronnie, Richard and Donald Hurley; and one sister, Lillian Bosse. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Genevery "Gerry" Hurley; four children, Judy A. (Steve) Bishop, Danny Hurley, Greg (Dotty) Hurley and Joan Frost; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Loraine (Glen) Driggers and Midge Cook; one brother, Del (Linda) Frederick; half-brother, Billy Hurley; and many nieces, nephews, his very good friend, Bill McCall; and extended family and friends. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Garden Manor Retirement Village, 6898 Middletown-Hamilton Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on July 23, 2019