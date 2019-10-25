|
MEYER, Macqueline J. Age 81 of Miamisburg, passed away at home on October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Catherine and Virgil Norvell; siblings Carolyn Sue "Susie" Fields, Sandra Teague, and Virgil "Sam" Norvell; and grandson Zachary Crouch. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William "Bill" Meyer; children: Cindy Myers, Peggy Crouch (Bud) of Atlanta, GA, Ron Shumard (Mickie) of Somerset, KY, Chris Meyer (Lisa), and Joan Ooten; grandchildren: Macqueline Meredith (John), Josh Crouch (Ashley), Jeremy Crouch, Stephen Crouch, Riley Shumard, Ross Shumard, Chris Meyer Jr., Nikki Meyer, Michael Ooten (Amanda), and Andy Ooten (Mindy); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mac retired from GM, worked at Elder-Beerman, and was a member of the Easter Stars, Germantown Chapter. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. The Funeral Service will be Saturday 10:30am at the funeral home followed by burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019