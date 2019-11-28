|
MEYERS, Madeline L. Age 94, of Brookville, passed away on November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Meyers; and sister, Ethel (Al) Pontius. She is survived by her sons, Kurt (Sue) Meyers, and Jeff Meyers; grandson, Kyle (Brittney) Meyers; great-grandchildren, Natalie, and Nathan; siblings, Janet Iversen, and Leonard (Carol) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 9 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019