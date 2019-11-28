Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline MEYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline MEYERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline MEYERS Obituary
MEYERS, Madeline L. Age 94, of Brookville, passed away on November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Meyers; and sister, Ethel (Al) Pontius. She is survived by her sons, Kurt (Sue) Meyers, and Jeff Meyers; grandson, Kyle (Brittney) Meyers; great-grandchildren, Natalie, and Nathan; siblings, Janet Iversen, and Leonard (Carol) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 9 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -