|
|
WRIGHT (Montavon), Madeline French Age 27, of Hartville, Ohio died peacefully Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019 at Summa Hospital in Akron, Ohio. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 30, 1992 to Robert E and Christine Healy Montavon. She met the love of her life, Gage Wright, while attending Bowling Green University and married him on July 21, 2018. She was in her fifth year as a math teacher at Alliance High School in Alliance, Ohio She is survived by her husband Gage. Her parents Robert and Christine and Gage's parents Frank and Lesa Bystricky. Also by her siblings Alexander (Hilary Hatfield) and Gabrielle (Brad Jones) and Joey and Larissa Bystricky. Her grandparents Paul and Margaret Healy and Carolyn Montavon and Gage's grandparents Joe & Gayla Bystricky, Edgar and Marsha Neeb and Marvin & Vicky Wright. Niece Mila Belle Montavon. And many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Beloved Grandfather Robert Montavon Sr and Uncle Jeff Crews. She was a very special person. A loving wife, cherished daughter, inspirational sister and dedicated teacher. Full of life, love and compassion. A bright star that filled everyone's hearts and made them feel special. She will be missed desperately by everyone, but our hearts will always be filled with her love and joy. Especially her family, friends and students. God, help us to understand and grant us peace. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 14th at 12 noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church, with Fr. Gerald Haemmerle the Celebrant and Fr. Thomas Montavon the Concelebrant. The family will receive friends from 4pm to 8pm Friday, December 13th at Westbrock Funeral Home on Bigger Rd and for 1 hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family's ask that donations be made to the Alliance City School District in memory of Madeline Wright, 200 Glamorgan St. Alliance, Ohio 44601. A scholarship will be established in her name. Also to Bowling Green State University in memory of Madeline Wright. Make check payable to BGSU Foundation, Mileti Alumni Center, Bowling Green, Ohio 43403.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019