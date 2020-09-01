1/1
Madison HAGGY
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAGGY, Madison Grace 23, and Mila Rae Spears, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 following a tragic accident. Madi was born October 6, 1996, in Springfield, the daughter of Rick and Kellee Jo (Swan) Haggy. She was a 2015 graduate of Southeastern High School, where she was involved in Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, 4-H and FFA. Madi was an employee for Assurant. Survivors, in addition to her father, include her two sisters and spouses, Rachel (Craig) Kelley and Taylor (Blake) West; significant other, Austin Spears and her nieces and nephews, Mya and Maelee Kelley and Harper and Maverick West. She was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Skip and Thelma Swan; paternal grandparents, Art and Betty Haggy and two cousins, Tad Swan and Bryan Brannon. Madison had a zest for life and never met a stranger. Her smile was infectious. Madi loved her pups Zeus and Jax. She was most excited for her life with Austin and her new role as Mommy to sweet Baby, Mila Rae Spears. A private, family service will be held with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Such a tragic loss of a young and beautiful girls.
Bill Burns
Friend
September 1, 2020
To ALL the family :May the Grace of God's love give you Peace. Forever missed, Forever in our hearts.
Linda and Dave Dickinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved