|
|
MESLER, Madison F. Age 26, passed away on May 5, 2020. Madison was born on June 29, 1993 and is survived by her father, Mitch Mesler and her mother, Tracey (Rob) Jones, and her fiancé, Dustin Hoelle her dear daughter, Peyton Hoelle. She also survived by sister, Olivia Moore and a brother, Marcus Moore, and her dear grandparents, Ron and Sherry Broshear. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Myron Mesler. Madison's biggest joy in life was being a mother to Peyton. She loved her job of teaching and taking care other children, she loved watching them grow. She loved arts and crafts, days by the pool and family movie night. The services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oxford Parks and Recreation, 6025 Fairfield Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020