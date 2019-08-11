|
KURTZ (Reiter), Madonna Lea "Donna" Well done, good and faithful servant age 72 of Fairfield, earned her angel wings on August 9, 2019 after courageously battling breast cancer and polycystic kidney disease over 4 decades. Given a terminal cancer diagnosis in 1995, she was a living testament that the will of God is stronger than all disease. As an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she sowed seeds of love and kindness wherever she went. She never missed an opportunity to deliver a home cooked meal, write a thank you, run errands for her family or attend all of the grandchildren's activities, despite crippling fatigue from chemotherapy or dialysis. Even though her own needs were heavy, she was always last on her list of those she cared for and served. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, and never uttered one complaint (or curse word) for her troubles. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert E. Kurtz, children Jenny (Dave) Michaels, Mike (Kelli) Kurtz, David (Leslie) Kurtz, and Chris (Chrissy) Kurtz, grandchildren Stephanie, Bret, Evan, Allison, Connor, Justin, Matthew, Molly, Ryan, Kirsten and Addi, siblings Dennis (Linda) Reiter, Diane (Heinz) Rickli, Debbie (Chuck) Hedley, special friends Fr. George Jacquemin, Sr. Beth Grismer and Carol Greer, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Reiter and Cleopha "Cleo" (Becker) Reiter Ketay, and niece Tonya (Reiter) Granville. Life's greatest mystery will be how Donna had the time and energy to do all that she did. A 1964 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Donna was proud of her Catholic education and that of her children and grandchildren. She was a 53-year member of Sacred Heart parish, having participated in Christ Renews His Parish and Father Roettele Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Her dedication and loyalty made her an exemplary employee, most recently serving at St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Cincinnati Financial, where she retired in January 2017 after 19 years of service. She also gave of her time to numerous organizations and causes, including the Association of Professional Insurance Women, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Making Strides of Greater Cincinnati and Matthew 25 Ministries. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Donna L. Kurtz Memorial Scholarship Fund at Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Avance Funeral Home & Crematory serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019