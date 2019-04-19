BURDEN, Mae Lois 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born March 13, 1935 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Robert and Carrie Lyttle Pennington. She went on to be with the Lord, after a long struggle with cancer, surrounded by her family. She attended Richmond High School. She married James Burden June 30, 1957. In 1959, they moved the family from Richmond, Indiana to Dayton. For many years, she worked at Bells Drug Store. She loved her family very much. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lou Pennington, Daisy Wilson; brothers, Ray, Jack and Charles Pennington. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, James "Bud"; daughters, Lisa Burden, Karen (Ron) McGuire, Edie (Ken) Gaither, Rita (Tony) Jones; sons, Ronnie (Karen) Burden, William Robert (aka: Robbie Burden); grandchildren, Terrance (Kayla), Ryan, Tarrah, Kenny, Erica, Cameron, Tessa, Ronnie, Sherron, Denita, Kierra; great grandchildren, Andrew, Payton, Raiden, who loved her very much; loving sister, Barbara Johnson; a host of nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She wants her longtime friends to know that she cherished your friendship and she will miss you. All of the wonderful neighbors on Derby Road, she wants you to know that she will miss you and is thankful for your friendship and support. Mae wants us to know that to live in the hearts of those she left behind is not to die! Funeral service will be held 10 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Pastor Johnny Allen officiating. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary