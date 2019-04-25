HANSEN, Mae E. 94, died April 14, 2019 after a short illness. Born April 18, 1925 in Chicago, IL, daughter of John Alexander and May McClelland. She worked in a Chicago Ad Agency, and as Secretary/Treasurer for St. John's Lutheran Church Vandalia for many years. She married the love of her life Charlie Hansen in 1946 and they had 57 years together. Her special blessings were her family and her church, where she was an active member for 59 years. She is preceded in death by husband Chuck Hansen, daughter Lisa, sister Marian Schmidt, and brothers Howard and Tom McClelland. Mae is survived by son Eric Hansen, daughters Karen (Harvey) Eberg, Kristine (John) Zancourides, Janet (Gary) Prince, Laurie (Jim) Fletcher, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grands, 4 great-great-grands, special niece Darlene Knight, numerous extended family, and lifetime friend Gladys Hoberg. Mae donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine, as did Chuck. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held May 11 at 1:00pm at St. John Lutheran Church, 122 W. National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377. The family will receive friends at a luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to St. John's Memorial fund. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary