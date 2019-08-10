|
McDONALD, Mae Taylor A long-time resident of Beavercreek and Fairborn Ohio, passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019. Born December 25, 1934 in Scot Depot West Virginia, Mae leaves her beloved children Sherry McDonald of Beavercreek, Bob McDonald (Mary Beth) of Urbana, Cindy Wilson (Eric) of Lynchburg and sisters Opal Carrington and Beulah Horton, brothers Jim Taylor and Joe Taylor and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Hubert and Louella, Mae was proceeded in death by sisters Nelle Preston and Alice Titus. Mae enjoyed gardening, music, string instruments and especially quilting; she and her sisters made many quilts over the years, gifted to family and friends who cherish their design and craftsmanship. Mae retired from Wright State University's book store and joined the Wright State anatomical gift program. The family will have a private memorial
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019