Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mae McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae McDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae McDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, Mae Taylor A long-time resident of Beavercreek and Fairborn Ohio, passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019. Born December 25, 1934 in Scot Depot West Virginia, Mae leaves her beloved children Sherry McDonald of Beavercreek, Bob McDonald (Mary Beth) of Urbana, Cindy Wilson (Eric) of Lynchburg and sisters Opal Carrington and Beulah Horton, brothers Jim Taylor and Joe Taylor and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Hubert and Louella, Mae was proceeded in death by sisters Nelle Preston and Alice Titus. Mae enjoyed gardening, music, string instruments and especially quilting; she and her sisters made many quilts over the years, gifted to family and friends who cherish their design and craftsmanship. Mae retired from Wright State University's book store and joined the Wright State anatomical gift program. The family will have a private memorial
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.