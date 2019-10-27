|
ROSER, Mae Irene 88, of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born April 13, 1931 in Huntsville, OH, the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Mae (Mouser) Ross. Irene was a long time member of New Carlisle Church of the Brethren and was active with the church's Ladies Aid. She loved quilting, often making them for her family and the community of New Carlisle. Irene is preceded in death by her husband DeForrest T. Hensley; husband George Roser; foster parents Louise and John Barnhart; brothers Carl Ross and Paul Ross White; sisters Edna Sheard, Janet Julian and F. Joanne Woodard. Irene is survived by children Christina Douglas, Diana (Jim) Williams, Noreen Brown, Palea (Lee) Koppe, Glenn Roser, Robin (Donna) Roser and Doug (Tammy) Hensley; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM in New Carlisle Church of the Brethren with the funeral service to honor Irene beginning at 10:30 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019