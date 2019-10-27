Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae ROSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae ROSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae ROSER Obituary
ROSER, Mae Irene 88, of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born April 13, 1931 in Huntsville, OH, the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Mae (Mouser) Ross. Irene was a long time member of New Carlisle Church of the Brethren and was active with the church's Ladies Aid. She loved quilting, often making them for her family and the community of New Carlisle. Irene is preceded in death by her husband DeForrest T. Hensley; husband George Roser; foster parents Louise and John Barnhart; brothers Carl Ross and Paul Ross White; sisters Edna Sheard, Janet Julian and F. Joanne Woodard. Irene is survived by children Christina Douglas, Diana (Jim) Williams, Noreen Brown, Palea (Lee) Koppe, Glenn Roser, Robin (Donna) Roser and Doug (Tammy) Hensley; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM in New Carlisle Church of the Brethren with the funeral service to honor Irene beginning at 10:30 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now