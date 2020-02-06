Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Freedom Bible Church
262 S. Conover Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Freedom Bible Church
262 S. Conover Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
1937 - 2020
EVANS (George), Mafalda Andrews "Mac" Age 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 1st. She was born to the late Woodrow and Eugenia (Brown) George on April 21, 1937 in Anniston, AL. Mafalda graduated from East High School in Columbus, OH. She was a member of Freedom Hill Bible Church where she served as President of the Usher Board. Mafalda loved life, family, traveling, bowling, playing golf and organizing Freedom Hill's Annual Hat Show. She is preceded in death by her son; Isaac Andrews Jr., brother; Woodrow George Jr., sisters; Erma Jean Thomas and Virginia Gordon. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Harry, two daughters Regina Williams (Fred) and Trina (Dulaney)-Johnson, grandson; Rodney Owens, granddaughters; Ryan Owens, and Michelle Hart; great granddaughter, whom she adored; Kay'la Owens; siblings; Yvonne Davis, Melvin George of CA, Marie Langston (Fred) and Cinderella George of Dayton, and Terry George of GA; Evans bonus family; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Freedom Bible Church, 262 S. Conover Street. Dayton, OH 45402 with Rev. Dr. Terry Hill Officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am -12:00 pm. Family will receive friends one hour prior to. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -