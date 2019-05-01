RIEGERT, Magdala Ann Age 87 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Optimized Senior Living in Lebanon, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 24, 1931, the daughter of Frank and Genevieve (Herrlein) Schick Jr. Magdala was a graduate of St. Ann School and Notre Dame High School. In 1952, in St. Ann Church she married David A. Riegert and he preceded her in death on December 18, 2002. Mrs. Riegert was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She had worked as a secretary at Archdeacon Insurance from 1981 until 2011. Survivors include two children, Pamela Roeder and Timothy (Connie) Riegert; five grandchildren, Keith (Christy) Schroeder, Jennifer (Jason) Sparks, Lindsay (Jon) McLaughlin, Ryan (Leah) Riegert, and Michael Roeder; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathan (Khloe) Schroeder and Megan Schroeder, Zach and Nathan Sparks, Eli, Max, and Evelyn McLaughlin; and her extended Riegert family. Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am Thursday at Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9-10:00am Thursday in the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Stephen T. Badin High School. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary