Mrs. Maggie Lois Watson, age 97, of Monroe, GA,peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020. She leaves tocherish her memory andcelebrate her legacy, a sister, Barbara Jean Davis, (3) brothers: Linzer (Wiley) Nolan,Dewey Nolan and MorrisNolan; Children: Maggie (Frank) Garrett, Dorothy Weatherspoon, Jesse (Eileen) Watson and Tommy Watson; 20 Grandchildren, a host of great-great- great grandchildren, relatives and friends.Private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, 12:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev Jesse J. Watson, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com . Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.