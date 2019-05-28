Resources More Obituaries for Maj-Greth WEGENER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maj-Greth WEGENER

Obituary Condolences Flowers WEGENER, Maj-Greth After a brief illness, Maj-Greth Wegener passed away on May 25, 2019, at Berkeley Square Hamilton, Ohio. Maj-Greth was born May 10, 1923 in Bohus Malmon, Sweden. She lived in Gothenburg until 1946 when she emigrated to the United States. In 1947, Maj-Greth married her husband of 65 years, John J. Wegener in New York City, New York. John and Maj-Greth eventually moved to Greenwich, Ct. where they resided for 37 years. During these years, Maj-Greth worked as a legal secretary and then an office manager for a small publishing company, North Castle Books. These jobs afforded her many unusual opportunities one of which, took place in July 1956 following the collision of Swedish American Line M.S. Stockholm and the Italian Line S.S. Andrea Doria. During the trial that followed, there was difficulty in locating a Swedish stenographer to interpret the nuances of Swedish testimony. After much searching, Maj-Greth was called upon to be the "Swedish court stenographer" for the trial between the two ocean liner companies. Throughout all her years, Maj-Greth pursued her passions of gardening, golf, swimming, sunbathing, travel and of course cooking. In the mid 1960's, Maj-Greth took her passions of cooking and travel to a new level and wrote her first cookbook (in Swedish): Amerkansk Mat for Svenska Hem). Shortly thereafter, it was translated into English: American Cooking for Foreign Lands. Within the next 10 years, Maj-Greth was persuaded to pursue another cookbook project: International Cooking Made Easy. For her last project, she was able to travel the world to collect and test recipes. With all these accomplishments under her belt, Maj-Greth headed into retirement and, eventually, she and John moved to Atlanta, Georgia to enjoy their golden years, golfing, entertaining, and traveling to and from Florida. In 2005, Maj-Greth and John moved to Berkeley Square where they spent many pleasant years making new friends and visiting with old ones. Maj-Greth is survived by two children Louise Griggs (Thad) Hamilton, Ohio and John Clifford Wegener (Chris), Highlands Ranch, Colorado, three grandchildren, Shannon Paradiso (Joshua), Chelsea Bauer (Patrick) and Cailey Wegener, as well as Maj-Greth's sister, Bibi Nestor, Gothenburg, Sweden and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, John Jeremiah Wegener, and son John Peter Wegener, New York City. A private service for the family will be held in Maine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Colonial Foundation 520 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, the Cincinnati Association for the Blind, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, or P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263. Arrangements are being handled by Advantage Cremation Care of Greater Cincinnati, Loveland, Ohio. Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries