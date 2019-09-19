|
|
BRADLEY-NORRIS, Mamie Lynne Age 46 of Dayton, departed from life on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH, where she attended Dunbar High School. She was preceded in death her ather, Benjamin G. Vaughn Jr., and special uncle, Jodie radley. Lynne is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jesse L. Norris III; son, Kaylon Bradley (Tyleah Davis); mother, Elder Teresa Bradley; brother, Tyrone (Rena) Bradley; father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Doris orris Jr., special grandson, De'Shawn Tarrant, Messiah Love, Labella Bradley, Kaylon Bradley Jr., and Kei'Maurie Calloway, and a host of loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Lynne had an infectious laugh and warm spirit that brought joy to everyone she met. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, September 20, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Ethel Munlin, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019