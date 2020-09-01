1/1
Mamie OLLIS
1928 - 2020
OLLIS, Mamie B. Age 92 of Somerville, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on July 13, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Agnes (Stamey) Bowman in Stamey Branch, North Carolina. She married Kenny Ollis on November 30, 1944, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and he preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her seven children, Kenneth (Stephanie) Ollis, of Columbus, Indiana, Lana (Gale) Lindsey, of Hamilton, John (Debbie) Ollis, of Danville, IN, Donna Circle, of Somerville, Thomas (Susan) Ollis, of St. Clair Township, Jerry Ollis, of Monroe and Melissa (Doug) Couch, of Cincinnati; 17 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren and sister in-law, Ann Ollis. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two infant daughters, Wanda Fay Ollis and Carol Ann Ollis; two sisters; a brother; two grandsons, Steve McIntosh and Josh Ollis; son-in-law, Dave Circle; great nephew, Jake Ollis; brother-in-law, Bill Ollis; and a half brother, Ernest Bowman. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Brian Ollis officiating. Burial will be in Somerville Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
