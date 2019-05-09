MILLS, Manford Age 78, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born June 10, 1940 in Clay County, Kentucky the son of Hobert and Lottie (Cole) Mills. On April 3, 2011 he married Betty (Webb) Thackston. Manford was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, especially with his "little brother" and his many friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, his daughter Robin (Ray) Chenault, his three grandchildren, Crystal (Brad) Clark, Lyndsi (Patrick) Serdula and Rayman Michael Chenault, and nine great-grandchildren, Lily, Kimberly, Nathan, Prestan, Ethan, Zach, Aurora, Alyx and Oaklynn, step-daughter Lisa Hershner, and two brothers, Raleigh Mills and Hobert Mills and his devoted nephew Craig Mills. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Mount Joy Mills, Martus Mills and Raymond Mills, two sisters, Mary Eversole and Loretta Smith and step-daughter, Marla Pridemore and step-granddaughter, Lindsay Pridemore. He was a devoted husband and the best daddy and pappaw ever! He will be missed by his family and his many friends.The family wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you to the staff at for their outstanding care and guidance when it was most needed, and to the many family and friends that visited and shared their stories of love, joy and laughter. You all brought a smile to his face. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 5pm to 8pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Funeral service Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, Millville Ave. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Published in Journal-News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary